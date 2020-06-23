Spartan Nation
Michigan State in Top-4 for Three-Star WR Andrel Anthony

McLain Moberg

Three-star wide receiver, Andrel Anthony, a student at East Lansing high school, released his top-4 schools on Sunday.

He listed Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State as the universities he's most interested in attending.

In May, he released his top-10, which included Arkansas, Minnesota, West Virginia, Nebraska, Indiana, Purdue, MSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State. 

Anthony was offered by Mark Dantonio's staff last year, and new head coach Mel Tucker and his team doubled down on the scholarship earlier this year.

The 6-foot-2 175-pound wideout is the 12th best recruit in the state of Michigan and the No. 89 overall prospect at his position according to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings.

When Allen Trieu, a national recruiting analyst, evaluated Anthony in March of 2020, he said he was "Long, thin frame. Very smooth, natural athlete. Changes directions and comes in and out of his breaks fluidly. That serves him well as a route runner where he creates separation. Excellent ball tracking skills and body control. Shows ability to make catches in traffic. Solid runner after the catch. Must get physically bigger and stronger. Pure straight-line speed is something he can still add more of as well. Should be a very good college receiver who can play on the outside or in the slot and be a difference-maker at the Power 5 level. 

