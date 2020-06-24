Michigan State Football: Bowl Projections for ’20 Season

Pete Fiutak, the publisher of College Football News, released his updated bowl projections for the upcoming college football season.

He has Michigan State facing off against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

If the Spartans finish this season with a 6-6 record and find themselves bowl eligible, it'll be considered a successful year for new head coach Mel Tucker and company.

Outside of a few assistant coaches who Tucker elected to keep from the Dantonio era, this is an entirely new staff coming into a unique situation. The coronavirus took their spring practice and game away after the Spartans lost some key talent and are currently looking at one of the most challenging schedules in the conference.

Michigan State is in a rebuilding situation so, being competitive against the best schools on your schedule, possibly stealing one you shouldn't, and winning the games you should are going to be key.

The Spartans return ten offensive linemen who started at least one game last year, and five of them have a minimum of ten starts. However, the veteran linemen must come together and find ways to remain healthy to protect their quarterback and Elijah Collins, who looks to be the starting running back.

