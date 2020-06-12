Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Announces Future Series with Central Michigan

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football announced a future series against Central Michigan in 2023, 2027, and 2030.

  • September 2, 2023
  • September 11, 2027
  • August 31, 2030

The Spartans lead the all-time series against the Chippewas, 8-3, including four straight victories. Michigan State won their last meeting in 2018, defeating CMU, 31-20, in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State's largest margin of victory came in 2011 when they beat Central Michigan, 45-7, in East Lansing.

As of June 10, 2020, here are some future MSU football schedules.

2021

September 4: at Northwestern

September 11: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

September 18: at Miami (Fla.)

September 25: Nebraska

October 2: Western Kentucky

October 9: Bye

October 16: at Michigan

October 23: PENN STATE

October 30: at Ohio State

November 6: at Purdue

November 13: INDIANA

November 20: at Rutgers

November 27: MARYLAND

2022

September 3: WESTERN MICHIGAN

September 10: AKRON

September 17: at Boise State

September 24: OHIO STATE

October 1: at Illinois

October 8: WISCONSIN (Homecoming)

October 15: Bye

October 22: MICHIGAN

October 29: at Penn State

November 5: MINNESOTA

November 12: RUTGERS

November 19: at Indiana

November 26: at Maryland

2023

September 2: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

September 9: RICHMOND

September 16: BOISE STATE

September 23: MARYLAND

September 30: Bye

October 7: at Michigan

October 14: PENN STATE

October 21: at Iowa

October 28: at Minnesota

November 4: INDIANA (Homecoming)

November 11: at Ohio State

November 18: NEBRASKA

November 25: at Rutgers

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football’s Three Biggest Questions

Michigan State has a lot of ground to cover with a new coaching staff, the cancelation of their spring practices, and a new season right around the corner.

McLain Moberg

by

arlando

Jason Novak on being at Michigan State

The new strength and conditioning coach, Jason Novak, is excited by the opportunity to help coach the Michigan State Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Curtis Blackwell Files another Lawsuit against Mark Dantonio

Curtis Blackwell has filed another lawsuit against former head coach Mark Dantonio, among others.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Aaron Henry Breaks Down Film

Aaron Henry breaks down film from the 2019-2020 season with Jon Chepkevich, from the Pro Basketball Combine.

McLain Moberg

Tom Izzo Doesn't Expect Face to Face Practices Until July

Michigan State basketball coach, Tom Izzo, doesn't think there will be in-person practices until late July.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Most Wins in the Last Decade

The Spartans have the most wins spanning a decade when compared to the rest of the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Jay Johnson on his Quarterbacks

Michigan State has yet to announce who will be under center come kickoff, but Jay Johnson sheds light on his impressions of the group.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Jaden Akins Jumps up the Rankings

With Cassius Winston leaving, the time to find a point guard is critical for Michigan State. Spartan prospect, Jaden Akins, could be the answer.

McLain Moberg

Four-Star TE Michael Trigg has Michigan State in his Top-10

Michael Trigg, one of the best tight ends in the 2021 recruiting class, listed Michigan State in his top-10 schools.

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State WR Felton Davis Cut by Chiefs

Former Spartan, Felton Davis, was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs with a non-football injury designation.

McLain Moberg