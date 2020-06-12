Michigan State Announces Future Series with Central Michigan

Michigan State football announced a future series against Central Michigan in 2023, 2027, and 2030.

September 2, 2023

September 11, 2027

August 31, 2030

The Spartans lead the all-time series against the Chippewas, 8-3, including four straight victories. Michigan State won their last meeting in 2018, defeating CMU, 31-20, in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State's largest margin of victory came in 2011 when they beat Central Michigan, 45-7, in East Lansing.

As of June 10, 2020, here are some future MSU football schedules.

2021

September 4: at Northwestern

September 11: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

September 18: at Miami (Fla.)

September 25: Nebraska

October 2: Western Kentucky

October 9: Bye

October 16: at Michigan

October 23: PENN STATE

October 30: at Ohio State

November 6: at Purdue

November 13: INDIANA

November 20: at Rutgers

November 27: MARYLAND

2022

September 3: WESTERN MICHIGAN

September 10: AKRON

September 17: at Boise State

September 24: OHIO STATE

October 1: at Illinois

October 8: WISCONSIN (Homecoming)

October 15: Bye

October 22: MICHIGAN

October 29: at Penn State

November 5: MINNESOTA

November 12: RUTGERS

November 19: at Indiana

November 26: at Maryland

2023

September 2: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

September 9: RICHMOND

September 16: BOISE STATE

September 23: MARYLAND

September 30: Bye

October 7: at Michigan

October 14: PENN STATE

October 21: at Iowa

October 28: at Minnesota

November 4: INDIANA (Homecoming)

November 11: at Ohio State

November 18: NEBRASKA

November 25: at Rutgers

