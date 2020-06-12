Michigan State Announces Future Series with Central Michigan
McLain Moberg
Michigan State football announced a future series against Central Michigan in 2023, 2027, and 2030.
- September 2, 2023
- September 11, 2027
- August 31, 2030
The Spartans lead the all-time series against the Chippewas, 8-3, including four straight victories. Michigan State won their last meeting in 2018, defeating CMU, 31-20, in Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State's largest margin of victory came in 2011 when they beat Central Michigan, 45-7, in East Lansing.
As of June 10, 2020, here are some future MSU football schedules.
2021
September 4: at Northwestern
September 11: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
September 18: at Miami (Fla.)
September 25: Nebraska
October 2: Western Kentucky
October 9: Bye
October 16: at Michigan
October 23: PENN STATE
October 30: at Ohio State
November 6: at Purdue
November 13: INDIANA
November 20: at Rutgers
November 27: MARYLAND
2022
September 3: WESTERN MICHIGAN
September 10: AKRON
September 17: at Boise State
September 24: OHIO STATE
October 1: at Illinois
October 8: WISCONSIN (Homecoming)
October 15: Bye
October 22: MICHIGAN
October 29: at Penn State
November 5: MINNESOTA
November 12: RUTGERS
November 19: at Indiana
November 26: at Maryland
2023
September 2: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
September 9: RICHMOND
September 16: BOISE STATE
September 23: MARYLAND
September 30: Bye
October 7: at Michigan
October 14: PENN STATE
October 21: at Iowa
October 28: at Minnesota
November 4: INDIANA (Homecoming)
November 11: at Ohio State
November 18: NEBRASKA
November 25: at Rutgers
