Michigan State makes Top-8 for Three-Star CB Chase Lowery

McLain Moberg

Three-star cornerback Chase Lowery released his top-8 schools on Tuesday, including the Michigan State Spartans.

The rest of his list included Texas Tech, Arkansas, Purdue, Memphis, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, and San Diego State.

Lowery currently plays for Frisco high school, and according to 247Sports, he is the 54th overall cornerback in the class of 2021 (the 112th recruit in the state of Texas).

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Texas native features offers from Arizona, Arkansas State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Texas State, among others.

When referring to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Lowery is No. 80 at his position and 127th in his home state (.8519, No. 925 nationally).

The rest of the Michigan State 2021 recruiting class looks like this.

  • Ethan Boyd: 3-star offensive tackle
  • Tyson Watson: 3-star strong-side defensive end
  • Charles Brantley: 3-star cornerback
  • Michael Gravely Jr.: 3-star safety
  • Hampton Fay: 3-star quarterback
  • Derrick Harmon: 3-star defensive tackle
  • Antoine Booth: 3-star cornerback
  • Davion Primm: 3-star running back
  • Kameron Allen: 3-star tight end
  • Kevin Wigenton: 3-star offensive guard
  • Mark Vassett: unranked punter

MSU has the 12th best class within the Big Ten and boasts a national rank of No. 58.

