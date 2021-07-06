Michigan State Football Chief of Staff Geoff Martzen resigns

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker had another person depart from his staff.

Geoff Martzen, who spent one season as Tucker's chief of staff, left the Spartans on Tuesday morning.

"In the last couple weeks, I've resigned from my job at MSU, moved back to my favorite state in the country, married my best friend, and now I'm hopping on a plane to Croatia," he wrote via Twitter. "Ecstatic to turn my focus to being a husband, better dad, and a bad amateur sports better. Be happy!"

Martzen's departure came after Scott Aligo, Michigan State's director of player personnel in 2020, left in the offseason to join Kansas as the director of scouting.

In response, Tucker hired Wisconsin's Saeed Khalif in place of Aligo.

Martzen was integral to the day-to-day operations while overseeing the creative and recruiting departments. He followed Tucker to East Lansing after serving as his director of player personnel at Colorado in 2019.

