Michigan State Football: Chris Kapilovic Promoted to Assistant Head Coach

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic was promoted to assistant head coach Mel Tucker announced on Wednesday.

"I'm excited to announce the promotion of offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic to assistant head coach," said Tucker. "I believe Kap is among the best offensive line coaches in the country, college or pro. He not only puts a premium on technique and fundamentals but also is an excellent motivator who is extremely passionate about the game of football. He understands the culture and goals of this program and is determined to get the best out of each and every player, every single day. He is a relentless and effective recruiter, and I feel very fortunate to have him as a true leader on our staff."

The 52-year old will continue his role as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He joined the Spartans last February after spending 2019 in Colorado.

Kapilovic directly impacted recruiting, which allowed Michigan State to sign several highly touted linemen, including four-star prospect Geno VanDeMark (No. 1 OL in New Jersey) and Ethan Boyd, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound East Lansing High School product.

Previous Stops in College Football

Offensive line coach at Alabama State (2001-02)

Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Alabama State (2003-05)

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator at Missouri State (2006-07)

Offensive line coach at Southern Mississippi (2008-09)

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator at Southern Mississippi (2010-11)

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator at North Carolina (2012-13)

Co-offensive coordinator/offensive line at North Carolina (2014-15)

Offensive coordinator/offensive line at North Carolina (2016-18)

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator at Colorado (2019)

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator at Michigan State (2020-present)

