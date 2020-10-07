Michigan State Football Coaching Staff Still Evaluating Roster

Mel Tucker and his new coaching staff were put behind the eight-ball from the moment MSU hired him – what followed was a worldwide pandemic, making his job harder than it ever has been in the past.

Those same circumstances mean Tucker is still evaluating his team with the season less than three weeks away.

Recently, the Spartans practiced at the stadium where the coaching staff put together some live scrimmages.

"We were able to get some live work in during a scrimmage setting, and I was very pleased. Obviously, a scrimmage is a different type of evaluation than a normal practice when you aren't tackling live to the ground," Tucker told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "You find out a little bit more about each player."

It was the first time Tucker and the Michigan State staff saw their team play at full speed (while wearing full pads) in a scrimmage setting.

"I would love to get a second one (scrimmage) in and hopefully this weekend we can get that done," said Tucker.

At this point, it's safe to assume the timeline for evaluating the Spartan roster is fluid, especially without spring, summer workouts, and the constant stop and go Tucker's staff has experienced.

Even so, he's been able to accomplish more than most in a limited amount of time, including getting his players to buy into his process.

"I like the way our players are buying into our system, culture, and how we do things," Tucker said. "Also, I'm very pleased with our coaching staff – coming together relatively for the first time on the field on a consistent basis ... it's unfolding right before our eyes, and we're working hard at it every day to cement our culture.

"We continue to drive home our process, but I do see significant buy-in from our players in terms of what we are asking them to do."

