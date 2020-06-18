Former Michigan State Players on College Football HOF Ballot

Former Michigan State football players, kicker Morten Anderson and offensive linemen Flozell Adams, and coach Darryl Rogers are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class.

They are among seven FBS coaches and 78 players on the ballot, and former Spartan, Gideon Smith, is also featured on the ballot as a candidate for divisional coaching. Smith, Rogers, Anderson, and Adams have appeared on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame in the past.

Adams was listed as the Big Ten's Offensive Linemen of the Year in 1997 and was an All-American offensive tackle. During his 13 seasons in the NFL, he was a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years and the Pittsburgh Steelers for one.

Morten Anderson played in the NFL for 25 seasons and was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2017 class. Additionally, Anderson is a part of the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

Smith coached at Hampton University and led his team to a black college national title in 1922 and ended his career with an overall record of 97-46-12. He was also the first African-American varsity athlete to play in any sport at Michigan State University or the Michigan Agricultural College, as known at the time.

Darryl Rogers served as the head coach for Michigan State University from 1976-79 and finished his career as a Spartan with a record of 24-18-2. Before he left for Arizona State following the 1979 season, Rogers was named the conference's coach of the year and won a share of the Big Ten championship in 1978. He passed away in 2018 at 83 years old.

The class of 2021 will be announced early in the year and later inducted on December 7, 2021, in New York.

