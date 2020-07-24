Michigan State’s Connor Heyward on Hornung Award Watch List

The Paul Hornung Award recognizes the most versatile player in college football annually, and this year Michigan State’s Connor Heyward has been added to the watch list.

As a sophomore, Heyward was one of five finalists for the award after finishing the year with 778 all-purpose yards (529 rushing, 249 receiving) and five touchdowns, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

In 2019, he had 131 all-purpose yards in four games before entering the transfer portal in September, preserving his redshirt.

The 6-foot-0, 233-pound running back later changed his mind and decided to stay at Michigan State University following Mark Dantonio’s retirement and the hiring of Mel Tucker.

The redshirt junior took to Twitter, saying, “After talking with Mr. Beekman and Coach Tucker, I have decided to take my name out of the transfer portal and return to Michigan State University. It has been a long process, but I know this is my home in my heart.”

Note: Big Ten players are bolded.

2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

· Jaylond Adams, Southern Miss

· Otis Anderson, UCF

· Tyler Badie, Missouri

· Journey Brown, Penn State

· Tre Brown, Oklahoma

· Treylon Burks, Arkansas

· Jordan Byrd, SDSU

· Michael Carter, UNC

· Britain Covey, Utah

· Dylan Drummond, Eastern Michigan

· Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

· D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

· Demetric Felton, UCLA

· Xavier Gaines, Marshall

· Hassan Hall, Louisville

· Thomas Hennigan, Appalachian State

· Connor Heyward, Michigan State

· Jevon Holland, Oregon

· Deon Jackson, Duke

· Giles Jackson, Michigan

· D'Shawn Jamison, Texas

· Amare Jones, Tulane

· Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

· Lopini Katoa, BYU

· Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

· Myron Mitchell, UAB

· Rondale Moore, Purdue

· K.D. Nixon, Colorado

· Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

· Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State

· Stephon Robinson Jr., Kansas

· Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech

· Wan'Dale Robinson, Nebraska

· Amari Rodgers, Clemson

· Ainias Smith, Texas A & M

· Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

· Tyler Snead, ECU

· Marquez Stevenson, Houston

· Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

· Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

· Toa Taua, Nevada

· Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech

· Thayer Thomas, NC State

· Deven Thompkins, Utah State

· Kadarius Toney, Florida

· Austin Trammell, Rice

· Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

· Connor Wedington, Stanford

· Avery Williams, Boise State

· Dante Wright, Colorado State

