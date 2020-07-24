Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State’s Connor Heyward on Hornung Award Watch List

McLain Moberg

The Paul Hornung Award recognizes the most versatile player in college football annually, and this year Michigan State’s Connor Heyward has been added to the watch list.

As a sophomore, Heyward was one of five finalists for the award after finishing the year with 778 all-purpose yards (529 rushing, 249 receiving) and five touchdowns, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

In 2019, he had 131 all-purpose yards in four games before entering the transfer portal in September, preserving his redshirt.

The 6-foot-0, 233-pound running back later changed his mind and decided to stay at Michigan State University following Mark Dantonio’s retirement and the hiring of Mel Tucker.

The redshirt junior took to Twitter, saying, “After talking with Mr. Beekman and Coach Tucker, I have decided to take my name out of the transfer portal and return to Michigan State University. It has been a long process, but I know this is my home in my heart.”

Spartan Nation has all the candidates below.

Note: Big Ten players are bolded.

2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

· Jaylond Adams, Southern Miss

· Otis Anderson, UCF

· Tyler Badie, Missouri

· Journey Brown, Penn State

· Tre Brown, Oklahoma

· Treylon Burks, Arkansas

· Jordan Byrd, SDSU

· Michael Carter, UNC

· Britain Covey, Utah

· Dylan Drummond, Eastern Michigan

· Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

· D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

· Demetric Felton, UCLA

· Xavier Gaines, Marshall

· Hassan Hall, Louisville

· Thomas Hennigan, Appalachian State

· Connor Heyward, Michigan State

· Jevon Holland, Oregon

· Deon Jackson, Duke

· Giles Jackson, Michigan

· D'Shawn Jamison, Texas

· Amare Jones, Tulane

· Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

· Lopini Katoa, BYU

· Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

· Myron Mitchell, UAB

· Rondale Moore, Purdue

· K.D. Nixon, Colorado

· Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan

· Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State

· Stephon Robinson Jr., Kansas

· Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech

· Wan'Dale Robinson, Nebraska

· Amari Rodgers, Clemson

· Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

· Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

· Tyler Snead, ECU

· Marquez Stevenson, Houston

· Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

· Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

· Toa Taua, Nevada

· Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech

· Thayer Thomas, NC State

· Deven Thompkins, Utah State

· Kadarius Toney, Florida

· Austin Trammell, Rice

· Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

· Connor Wedington, Stanford

· Avery Williams, Boise State

· Dante Wright, Colorado State

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Target Andrel Anthony Sets Commitment Date

Three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony is a top priority for Mel Tucker and his staff.

McLain Moberg

SI Publishers’ Roundtable: Big Ten ‘X Factors’

Sports Illustrated publishers discuss who the X-factors are within the Big Ten in roundtable fashion.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 4-Star ATH Larry Turner-Gooden

The Spartans offer four-star ATH Larry Turner-Gooden out of Playa Del Ray, California.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Sixth-Most NCAAT Wins of All-Time

The Spartans have the sixth most NCAA Tournament victories of all-time with 69, trailing Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, and UCLA.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Pauses Workouts Amidst COVID-19

Michigan State University has paused workouts involving football following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football’s Largest Comeback in History

Spartan Nation reflects one of the largest comebacks in college football history, featuring the Michigan State Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 3-star OG Parker Brailsford

Three-star guard Parker Brailsford says after speaking with Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic, he has received an offer from the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: A very Important Decision

Xavier Tillman's decision to stay in East Lansing or leave for the NBA is one of the most important decisions in college basketball.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Enoch Boakye Sets Commitment Date

Four-star center and Michigan State basketball target Enoch Boakye has set his commitment date.

McLain Moberg

by

Vggarza

Predicting Michigan State’s Conference-Only Schedule

Following the Big Ten's announcement, Spartan Nation predicts what Michigan State's conference-only schedule will look like.

McLain Moberg