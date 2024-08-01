Michigan State Football DC Joe Rossi From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State had turnover all over the board in the coaching department.
One of the few new coaches to have not followed Jonathan Smith over from Oregon State was Spartans defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi. Rossi most recently coached under P.J. Fleck at Minnesota, where he held the same roles.
The new Michigan State defensive coordinator addressed the media after the Spartan's practice on Thursday.
Below is a partial transcript from Rossi's press conference:
Q: Do you feel good about the depth in the linebacker room?
Rossi: "I think when we first got here, I think there was like four active guys on the roster when I was going over things. And I was like, we got to add some bodies. And that was with without some of the young guys coming like Pretzlaff, and then, we went out and got some transfers, some guys that have played football. The cool thing is I think there's a mix of abilities, I think there's some mix of ages. We got a guy who's in his last year, a guy who's got two years left, we got a guy with three years left, and we got a guy with four years left. And that was kind of important to us that it wasn't like three guys with a year because then all you're doing is creating your own problems for the next year. So, yeah, there's different skill sets, they're all great people, we got some years on them, so it's a good group."
Q: Are you starting to identify "Spartan Dawgs" on your defense?
Rossi: "Yeah, I think so. I think the cool thing about coming here, more than any other place I've ever worked, I think the alums take a whole lot of pride in having played here, whether it's guys coming back, whether it's guys coming to practice. We just had the Spartan Dawg Con and the golf outing, and just to see all of those come back and be around, I think it's pretty cool, honestly. And I think, yeah, as we're going, we're getting a feel for just who the guys are and who the guys aren't. But, I mean, there's -- you put the pads on, and that kind of starts to establish itself a little bit more. But yeah, I really enjoy that part of the program."
Below is Coach Jonathan Smith's presser from Day 1 of fall camp:
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.