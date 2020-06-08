Former Michigan State WR Felton Davis Cut by Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs cut former Michigan State wide receiver, Felton Davis, on Friday. According to the NFL, transactions report the move was described as a non-football injury designation.

Davis spent the entire 2019-2020 season on the injured reserve list after hurting his shoulder in the preseason, along with the ongoing Achilles injury he was battling. He managed one reception for seven yards in three preseason games.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound wideout was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

When Davis was at Michigan State, he played in 24 games over four seasons, while playing all four years. During his junior season, he had 55 receptions for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Spartans in every category at his position.

Davis tore his Achilles as a senior at MSU and was limited to six games in his final year. Through those contests, he caught 31 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns.

Even with a shortened season, Davis was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

