Former Michigan State WR Felton Davis Cut by Chiefs

McLain Moberg

The Kansas City Chiefs cut former Michigan State wide receiver, Felton Davis, on Friday. According to the NFL, transactions report the move was described as a non-football injury designation.

Davis spent the entire 2019-2020 season on the injured reserve list after hurting his shoulder in the preseason, along with the ongoing Achilles injury he was battling. He managed one reception for seven yards in three preseason games.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound wideout was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

When Davis was at Michigan State, he played in 24 games over four seasons, while playing all four years. During his junior season, he had 55 receptions for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Spartans in every category at his position.

Davis tore his Achilles as a senior at MSU and was limited to six games in his final year. Through those contests, he caught 31 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns.

Even with a shortened season, Davis was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

Michigan State a 2-Seed in ESPN’s Latest Bracketology

Joe Lunardi predicts Michigan State will be a 2-seed in the South Region with his most recent Bracketology update. The Spartans would face 15-seed Siena.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Harlon Barnett on his Role in the Secondary

Harlon Barnett has returned to Michigan State to coach the defensive backs, this time with a revised role, that sees him working closely with Mike Tressel.

McLain Moberg

NCAA Sets Deadline for Players to Withdraw from NBA Draft

Spartan Basketball players, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry, will have until August 3 to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain their eligibility.

McLain Moberg

Spartan LB Antjuan Simmons named to IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Michigan State linebacker, Antjuan Simmons, has been added to the watch list for the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy.

McLain Moberg

Mock Draft: Michigan State's Winston, Tillman In First Round

The latest NBA mock draft is out and it has Michigan State Spartan basketball's Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston going in the first round.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Bill Beekman Plans for Season to Start

Unless something changes, Michigan State athletic director, Bill Beekman, intends to start the season as planned.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Scottie Hazelton on the Defensive Staff

New Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton loves being surrounded by a staff that has been here before.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic Talks the Offensive Line

Chris Kapilovic is intent on fixing the run game, but keeping his guys healthy is a significant priority.

McLain Moberg

What does Governor Whitmer's New Order mean for MSU Football?

The new executive order opens the door for fall sports to resume. What does it mean for college football?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball's Pierre Brooks Leaps In Rankings

Pierre Brooks, the lone Tom Izzo and Michigan State Spartan basketball commit of 2021, jumps the rankings in recent update.

McLain Moberg

