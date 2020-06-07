Michigan State’s Harlon Barnett on his Role in the Secondary

After a seven-year career in the NFL, Harlon Barnett found his way back to East Lansing with former head coach Mark Dantonio, where he coached at Michigan State from 2007-2017, in time becoming the defensive coordinator.

Barnett would leave to become the defensive coordinator at Florida State for two years before returning to Michigan State to coach the defensive backs under new head coach Mel Tucker. It’s a new role and one that has him working closely with Mike Tressel.

“That was kind of why we actually ended up this way - because of Mike's and I relationship, working together, we've worked together for 14 straight years. We know one another, we feed off of one another. I think our strengths and weakness work well off of one another. There's no ego there,” said Barnett. “Mike's like a brother to me; I remember saying that to those guys after we've worked together so long – I think about the Rose Bowl year in 2013. I remember telling Pat (Narduzzi) and Mike and them you know Mike and I connected for life; we're like brothers now.”

