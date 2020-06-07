Spartan Nation
MSU Football

Michigan State’s Harlon Barnett on his Role in the Secondary

McLain Moberg

After a seven-year career in the NFL, Harlon Barnett found his way back to East Lansing with former head coach Mark Dantonio, where he coached at Michigan State from 2007-2017, in time becoming the defensive coordinator.

Barnett would leave to become the defensive coordinator at Florida State for two years before returning to Michigan State to coach the defensive backs under new head coach Mel Tucker. It’s a new role and one that has him working closely with Mike Tressel.

“That was kind of why we actually ended up this way - because of Mike's and I relationship, working together, we've worked together for 14 straight years. We know one another, we feed off of one another. I think our strengths and weakness work well off of one another. There's no ego there,” said Barnett. “Mike's like a brother to me; I remember saying that to those guys after we've worked together so long – I think about the Rose Bowl year in 2013. I remember telling Pat (Narduzzi) and Mike and them you know Mike and I connected for life; we're like brothers now.”

NCAA Sets Deadline for Players to Withdraw from NBA Draft

Spartan Basketball players, Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry, will have until August 3 to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain their eligibility.

McLain Moberg

Spartan LB Antjuan Simmons named to IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Michigan State linebacker, Antjuan Simmons, has been added to the watch list for the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy.

McLain Moberg

Mock Draft: Michigan State's Winston, Tillman In First Round

The latest NBA mock draft is out and it has Michigan State Spartan basketball's Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston going in the first round.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Bill Beekman Plans for Season to Start

Unless something changes, Michigan State athletic director, Bill Beekman, intends to start the season as planned.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Scottie Hazelton on the Defensive Staff

New Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton loves being surrounded by a staff that has been here before.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic Talks the Offensive Line

Chris Kapilovic is intent on fixing the run game, but keeping his guys healthy is a significant priority.

McLain Moberg

What does Governor Whitmer's New Order mean for MSU Football?

The new executive order opens the door for fall sports to resume. What does it mean for college football?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball's Pierre Brooks Leaps In Rankings

Pierre Brooks, the lone Tom Izzo and Michigan State Spartan basketball commit of 2021, jumps the rankings in recent update.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Darien Harris Talks Recruiting

Former Spartan and new Director of Player Engagement for Michigan State, Darien Harris, brings on-field experience to the table when talking about recruiting.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Student-Athletes Return to Campus in June

Michigan State announced on Thursday their student-athletes can return to campus on June 15.

McLain Moberg

