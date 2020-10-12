SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football in Top-4 for ’21 OL/DL Rayshaun Benny

McLain Moberg

Four-star 2021 prospect Rayshaun Benny, who plays both sides of the ball, listed Michigan State in his top-4 schools Saturday afternoon.

The other three universities were Penn State, Kentucky, and Michigan.

Benny, an Oak Park native, added he planned on committing "soon."

According to 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound OL/DL is the No. 6 overall recruit in Michigan.

And he is listed as the 14th best prospect at his position for 2021.

Thirty-nine schools are interested in Benny, including Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, and Louisville – among others.

Allen Trieu compared him to Le'Raven Clark, an offensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, projecting Benny as a 4-7 round NFL Draft pick.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heyward on his Journey Back to MSU: ‘My Heart Was Still Here’

Not long ago, Connor Heyward wanted to leave Michigan State. Here, he details his decision and journey back to East Lansing.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State '21 Commit: Hampton Fay Shares Insight on MSU

Hampton Fay shares the relationship and investment Mel Tucker and Michigan State had with him, before he committed to their class of 2021.

Taylor Gattoni

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XIV

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss the most important position coach on the football team.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State 2022 Target, Chase "Simba" Carter on The Rise

Michigan State football 2022 target, Chase "Simba" Carter is on the rise; using his talent for both football and basketball.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 4-Star DE Lebbeus Overton

The Spartans offer 2023 four-star defensive end Lebbeus Overton out of Alpharetta, Georgia.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Athletics: COVID-19 Testing Update

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XIV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Quarterbacks ‘Still in Competition Mode’

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker updated Spartan fans on the quarterback competition; not much has changed since last week.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Offers 6-foot-6 DT Deone Walker

The Spartans offer three-star defensive tackle Deone Walker out of Detroit, Michigan.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Basketball Names 2020-21 Captains

Longtime Spartan head coach Tom Izzo announces the 2020-21 captains.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK