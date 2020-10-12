Michigan State Football in Top-4 for ’21 OL/DL Rayshaun Benny

Four-star 2021 prospect Rayshaun Benny, who plays both sides of the ball, listed Michigan State in his top-4 schools Saturday afternoon.

The other three universities were Penn State, Kentucky, and Michigan.

Benny, an Oak Park native, added he planned on committing "soon."

According to 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound OL/DL is the No. 6 overall recruit in Michigan.

And he is listed as the 14th best prospect at his position for 2021.

Thirty-nine schools are interested in Benny, including Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, and Louisville – among others.

Allen Trieu compared him to Le'Raven Clark, an offensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts, projecting Benny as a 4-7 round NFL Draft pick.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

