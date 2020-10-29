SI.com
Spartan
Nation
Michigan State Football Injury Update: WR Tre Mosley Day-to-Day

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Tre Mosley, a sophomore wide receiver for Michigan State, started against the Scarlet Knights alongside Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed.

However, he couldn't finish the game due to an apparent right leg injury during the third quarter of MSU's 38-27 loss to Rutgers.

"He's a little banged up; his leg's a little banged up," first-year Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "So, he's day-to-day and just working through it, working to get back."

Mosley caught one pass for 11-yards in the second quarter, but with him sidelined, the Spartans played two freshman wideouts in Montorie Foster and Ricky White.

White had one reception for five yards on Saturday.

Michigan State didn't have RT Jordan Reid or OL Justin Stevens on the offensive line, having opted out due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Not everyone dressed for the Spartans last weekend, while about 75 players were suited up waiting for their number to be called, around 40 or so MSU players watched the game from the stands in front of the home sideline.

Among those players sat RT Devontae Dobbs, OT Mustafa Khaleefah, OL Luke Campbell, and WR Laress Nelson.

But, Tucker isn't focused on the guys he doesn't have.

"The guys that are available are guys that we feel like can get the job done. Football is a game of injuries. All around the country, college and pro, you have COVID, guys that are in quarantine or in isolation, or you get guys that have injuries or whatever it may be. I've never really been about talking about who you don't have," said Tucker. "It's really about who you do have.

"We've talked before about developing an entire roster and creating depth and being able to have guys ready to go in there and play winning football ... We're not going to make any excuse or explanations about personnel and who's available and who's not."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

