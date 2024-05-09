Former Michigan State S Jaden Mangham Set to Visit Multiple Big Ten Schools, Including Michigan
Michigan State football’s roster issues may have gone from bad to worse, as one of their best players, safety Jaden Mangham, has not only entered the transfer portal with his brother, former Michigan State running back Jaren Mangham, but Jaden, the younger of the two, is considering transferring to the Spartans’ arch-rival Michigan.
The older Mangham recently announced his decision to transfer to Minnesota, but Jaden Mangham still has visits set up with three other Big Ten schools, including Michigan.
According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, after recently entering the portal, Jaden Mangham will reportedly visit Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan over the next few weeks to decide where he will play next season. He was the Spartans’ starting safety for the last two seasons.
Jaden Mangham, a former four-star athlete and one of the best players in the 2022 recruiting class, is a native of Franklin, Michigan. He initially chose the Spartans over the Wolverines out of high school. However, after significant events at both schools, he has begun reconsidering a move to Ann Arbor.
During his time in East Lansing, Jaden Mangham was a dependable starter, playing in 19 games during his two seasons with the Spartans. He was expected to be the Spartans’ starting safety again this season.
To lose Jaden Mangham to the portal is a brutal blow for Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans. If he were to go to Michigan, it would be an even more significant blow to the Spartans’ program.
While at Michigan State, Jaden Mangham accounted for 73 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery. For a team suffering losses left and right to the transfer portal, few departures will hurt the Spartans as much as his.
As Coach Smith and the Spartans begin what will be a problematic rebuilding of what used to be a formidable football program, they will need all the talent they can get. While recruiting well and using the transfer portal will help stop some of the bleeding, Coach Smith must find a way to keep some of the talent already on the roster in East Lansing.
The mass exodus of players is potentially a red flag for players considering Michigan State as their next school.
