Michigan State Offers 2026 4-Star CB Jorden Edmonds
Michigan State football is becoming more and more active in recruiting within the class of 2026, which it can only hope will pay off down the road.
On Tuesday, class of 2026 four-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from Michigan State. Edmonds said he spoke with Spartans defensive backs coach Blue Adams.
Edmonds, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back from Marietta, Georgia, is ranked the No. 11 cornerback in the class of 2026, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the 14th-best prospect in the state of Georgia.
Edmonds has also received offers from SMU, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Pitt and USC, among others. He also received an offer from Georgia a day before he received his offer from the Spartans.
The soon-to-be junior plays both cornerback and wide receiver for Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. In his sophomore season, Edmonds recorded 101 yards on five receptions, 29 kickoff return yards and 30 punt return yards in 10 games, per MaxPreps. Defensively, he posted 28 tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions in 10 games.
First-year Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has made a point of recruiting in the South this spring. This endeavor is quite challenging when facing SEC juggernauts like Georgia and Alabama. It is possible, though.
Some key Spartans currently on the roster who came from the south include defensive back Charles Brantley (Sarasota, Florida), defensive back Malik Spencer (Buford, Georgia), defensive lineman Kris Bogle (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), defensive back Caleb Coley (Warner Robins, Georgia), wide receiver Jaron Glover (Sarasota), wide receiver Jaelen Smith (Houston, Texas) defensive back Jaylen Thompson (Murfreesboro, Tennessee), cornerback Semar Melvin (Pembroke Pines, Florida), linebacker Darius Snow (Frisco, Texas), defensive back Chance Rucker (Houston, Texas), offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (Conyers, Georgia) and defensive lineman Quindarius Dunnigan (Chattanooga, Tennessee).
According to 247Sports, Michigan State has extended 114 offers to recruits from the class of 2026. Edmonds is one of 18 class of 2026 cornerbacks the Spartans have offered. Of those 18, eight are from SEC territory, including Edmonds.
None of Michigan State's 2026 offers have visited yet.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.