Commitment From 3-Star RB Could be a Turning Point for Michigan State, Jonathan Smith
After a difficult start to the offseason that saw many players enter the transfer portal, Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have had a productive week in the portal and on the recruiting trail. After recently signing tight end Emmett Bork, they continue to build on their success as they have signed more than an in-state player, a three-star running from East Lansing.
On Tuesday, the Spartans secured the commitment of running back Jace Clarizio. The back chose the hometown Spartans over a few other Big Ten teams who were interested in him.
According to 247Sports, Clarizio was ranked as the 10th-best player from Michigan in the 2025 recruiting class. While his signing surprised some, Clarizio staying home and playing for the Spartans is another critical in-state signing for Coach Smith and his coaching staff.
Clarizio chose Michigan State over schools such as Wisconsin, Indiana, USC, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Pitt, Iowa State and Louisville. The running back initially had plans to visit Pitt, Wisconsin and Minnesota but canceled those plans and committed to the Spartans. Clarizio’s lead recruiter was Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
The East Lansing native is the fifth player Coach Smith and his coaching staff have signed in the 2025 recruiting class. The Spartans have focused on three-star athletes, as they have signed three three-star athletes this week alone.
Securing Clarizio's commitment could be a turning point for Coach Smith's recruiting efforts. He and his coaching staff have prioritized three-star athletes and have begun prioritizing in-state recruits. Coach Smith and the Spartans will undoubtedly have difficulty recruiting in Michigan.
However, as the Clarizio signing shows, the Spartans can succeed in recruiting in-state athletes.
For all the in-state recruits Coach Smith and Michigan State may lose out on, countless other three-star athletes in Michigan only need an opportunity to be successful. Many of those same players will likely be overlooked by schools like Michigan, which has more prominent players on its radar. That leaves more athletes for Michigan State to recruit, secure and build around.
Coach Smith and the Spartans have had a few wins this week but need to continue to find talent on the recruiting trail. They have one of the lowest-rated 2025 recruiting classes in the Big Ten. According to 247Sports, the Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class is the 53rd-best among FBS programs.
Out of the current 14 Big Ten football teams, the Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class ranks 13th. Coach Smith must continue to secure commitments on the recruiting trail if he hopes to turn around Michigan State football quickly.
