Michigan State Football Set to Host Transfer DB Kaylin Moore
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith hasn’t let the mass exodus of players from his roster deter him.
He and his coaching staff continue to stay active in the transfer portal, offering visits and scholarships to players they feel can help turn things around at Michigan State. It has been tough sledding so far for Coach Smith. However, it’s early, and things can change quickly.
Michigan State has extensively searched the transfer portal to find the best players who have a realistic chance of committing to the Spartans. Over the last few weeks, despite losing numerous players to the transfer portal, Michigan State has handed out multiple scholarship offers and been in contact with many other players. After reaching out to Texas cornerback Terrance Brooks, the Spartans have been in contact with another defensive back in the transfer portal.
Coach Smith has focused his transfer portal recruiting efforts on another player from the West Coast, this time, Cal transfer cornerback Kaylin Moore. According to Corey Robinson of 247Sports, Moore will visit East Lansing this weekend. Moore represents a versatile player the Spartans could desperately use.
Coach Smith and the Spartans hope to make a good enough impression on the defensive back that he will choose Michigan State as his next school. The Spartans must put their best foot forward to add Moore to their roster, as he will undoubtedly have other schools in the mix for his services.
The Cal transfer started 17 games during his three-season career, during which he played at Colorado and Cal. Moore was among the large group of Colorado players who entered the transfer portal upon Coach Deion Sanders’ arrival. In his career, he registered 68 tackles and five passes defended.
Like many of the other players Coach Smith has recruited, Moore will require development, but Coach Smith and his coaching staff have shown a willingness and ability to do those things.
Moore is far from the most talented player available for his position in the portal. However, he represents years of experience that would be extremely valuable to a Michigan State roster that needs all the talent and expertise it can get. Coach Smith and his coaching staff will have to remain active in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail if they hope to make up for some of the losses their roster has suffered.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.