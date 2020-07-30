Spartan Nation
Former Spartan Kenny Willekes Officially Signs with Vikings

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State Spartan Kenny Willekes has officially signed with the Minnesota Vikings according to his social media.

They have agreed to a four-year deal worth $3.395 million with a signing bonus just below $100,000.

Willekes was selected in the 7th round by the Vikings (No. 225 overall).

His former teammate, Josiah Scott, became a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars organization after they took him in the fourth.

Both players helped extend Michigan State's draft streak to 80 years – an accomplishment that shows the Spartans have had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft since 1941.

In his final two years, Willekes earned All-Big Ten honors and finished his career in East Lansing as the Spartans all-time leader in tackles for loss.

Before the draft, Lance Zierlein, an analyst for NFL.com, said, "Willekes has packed on the pounds and the production since arriving at Michigan State as a walk-on. He's a high effort worker-bee with a relentless nose for the football. His refusal to give in until the whistle is more responsible for his success than his size or athletic traits. He's neither quick nor explosive, but he's very instinctive and has an above-average understanding of blocking scheme and play development. He's become a very impactful college player against all odds, but lacks the athletic profile to stick around long-term as a pro."

