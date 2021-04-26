Michigan State Football: Kicker Jack Olsen Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan State kicker Jack Olsen entered his name in the transfer portal following the Spartan's final spring practice.

EAST LANSING – Following Michigan State's final spring practice, two players felt it was time for something new.

Redshirt freshman kicker Jack Olsen entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

Olsen joins redshirt freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens as the second Spartan to enter the portal after 6,000 fans showed up in East Lansing.

The Illinois native signed with MSU's 2020 recruiting class as an early enrollee but didn't appear in a game last season.

Olsen arrived on campus as the second-best kicker in the nation by Chris Sailer Kicking; however, Matt Coghlin's return affected his ability to earn playing time.

The four-year starter took advantage of the extra eligibility courtesy of the NCAA due to COVID-19. He ranks second in school history in field goals made, third in attempts, fourth in field goal percentage, and fifth in points.

Olsen is the 19th Michigan State football player to enter the portal since mid-November.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

K Jack Olsen

P Jack Bouwmeester

