Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Maryland at Noon Nov. 21

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Assuming Michigan State and Maryland play each other Saturday, November 21, then kickoff is set for noon, the same timeslot MSU has had all season long.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

However, the contest is currently in jeopardy after the Terrapins experienced a COVID-19 outbreak, forcing them to cancel its matchup against Ohio State.

Following the 24-0 loss to Indiana, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker made it abundantly clear that MSU will approach this week like any other.

"We're expecting to play. I don't know what their situation is. I'm not sure why they are playing or not playing. We're going to be prepared to play as long as we can meet the thresholds in terms of players available and the COVID numbers that are set forth by the Big Ten," Tucker said. "As long as we can stay within those numbers and field a team, we're going to play. We're going to prepare to play until we're told differently. We need to play football."

Maryland is 2-1 with back-to-back wins over Penn State and Minnesota; and one blowout loss to Northwestern.

