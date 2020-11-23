Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Northwestern Announced

Michigan State's last game vs. Maryland was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. This week they are set to face an undefeated Northwestern team.

East Lansing, MI – For the first time this season, Michigan State football will not kickoff Saturday at noon.

Instead, the Spartans will face the undefeated No. 13 Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. on November 28.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Michigan State's game at Maryland on November 21 was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Terrapin program.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff remains our top priority," said MSU head coach Mel Tucker. "While we are disappointed we won't be able to compete this Saturday, we certainly understand the situation and hope that Maryland can get back on the field soon.

"I want to thank our medical staff for everything they have done for our program all year long. We must remain diligent in following all of our safety protocols in order to give us an opportunity to play."

The Wildcats improved to 5-0 with a victory over No. 10 Wisconsin last weekend, 17-7, whereas the Spartans are coming off back-to-back losses to Iowa and Indiana, being outscored 73-7.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1