Michigan State Football Lands CB Khary Crump from Transfer Portal

The Spartans land two transfer cornerbacks in the same day, and Mel Tucker continues to overhaul Michigan State's roster.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football landed two transfer cornerbacks in one day.

Khary Crump, a former Arizona defensive back, entered the transfer portal after his freshman season and committed to MSU Saturday afternoon.

"Appreciate the opportunity; I am committed to Michigan State, Spartan Dog able to come home," Crump wrote via Twitter.

The former three-star prospect out of California signed with Arizona in 2020 but didn't play as a freshman. According to The Arizona Republic, Crump left the team in November prior to entering the portal in January.

Crump, a 5-foot-11, 164-pound corner, becomes MSU's 11th transfer, including Anthony Russo (Temple), Drew Jordan (Duke), Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State), Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest), Kendall Brooks (North Greenville), and Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College).

The Spartans picked up four players this month in Chester Kimbrough (Florida), Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville), Ben VanSumeren (Michigan), and Crump.

Harold Joiner, a talented running back from Auburn, committed to Michigan State in December but has yet to enroll.

MSU has also lost 17 student-athletes to the portal since mid-November.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

P Jack Bouwmeester

