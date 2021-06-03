Michigan State Football lands former Texas Tech Punter Cody Waddell

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football added another player to its 2021 roster on Thursday afternoon.

Cody Waddell, a former Texas Tech punter, committed to the Spartans via Twitter, thanking coach Mel Tucker and special teams coordinator/linebackers coach Ross Els.

Before serving as a backup punter for the Red Raiders, which led to him entering the transfer portal, Waddell was the starting punter, kick-off specialist, and place kicker for Lincoln University (Division II).

In two seasons at Lincoln, Waddell averaged 36.7 points per punt and featured a career-long punt of 70 yards.

Waddell, a graduate of Northeast High School, will compete alongside redshirt senior walk-on Bryce Baringer while adding much-needed depth.

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

QB Anthony Russo (Temple)

RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)

RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)

WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)

WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)

TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)

OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)

DE Drew Jordan (Duke)

DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)

S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)

CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)

CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)

CB Khary Crump (Arizona)

CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)

LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)

LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)

LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)

P Cody Waddell (Texas Tech)

