Michigan State Football lands former Texas Tech Punter Cody Waddell

Former Texas Tech punter Cody Waddell committed to Michigan State on Thursday afternoon.
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football added another player to its 2021 roster on Thursday afternoon. 

Cody Waddell, a former Texas Tech punter, committed to the Spartans via Twitter, thanking coach Mel Tucker and special teams coordinator/linebackers coach Ross Els. 

Before serving as a backup punter for the Red Raiders, which led to him entering the transfer portal, Waddell was the starting punter, kick-off specialist, and place kicker for Lincoln University (Division II). 

In two seasons at Lincoln, Waddell averaged 36.7 points per punt and featured a career-long punt of 70 yards. 

Waddell, a graduate of Northeast High School, will compete alongside redshirt senior walk-on Bryce Baringer while adding much-needed depth.

2021 Michigan State Incoming Transfers

  • QB Anthony Russo (Temple)
  • RB Harold Joiner III (Auburn)
  • RB Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest)
  • WR Christian Fitzpatrick (Louisville)
  • WR Maliq Carr (Purdue)
  • TE Powers Warren (Mississippi State)
  • OT Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State)
  • DE Drew Jordan (Duke)
  • DB Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College)
  • S Kendall Brooks (North Greenville)
  • CB Chester Kimbrough (Florida)
  • CB Marqui Lowery Jr. (Louisville)
  • CB Khary Crump (Arizona)
  • CB Ronald Williams (Alabama)
  • LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan)
  • LB Itayvion Brown (Minnesota)
  • LB Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee)
  • LB Samih Beydoun (Army Prep)
  • P Cody Waddell (Texas Tech)

