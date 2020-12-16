Michigan State Football Lands Grad Transfer QB Anthony Russo

East Lansing, MI – Anthony Russo, former Temple Owls starting quarterback, entered the NCAA transfer portal with hopes of landing elsewhere.

The senior signal-caller started three games this season, racking up 863 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 68.1% of his passes.

Against Memphis, Russo threw for 387 yards, four TDs, and three interceptions in a 41-29 loss to the Tigers.

He's an intriguing prospect who could add talent to a college roster considering his impressive numbers, especially for Michigan State, who received Russo's commitment on signing day.

The Spartans also signed three-star QB Hampton Fay out of Fort Worth, Texas, earlier on Wednesday.

"Our general goal in recruiting is to fill our needs while strengthening our roster from top to bottom," MSU coach Mel Tucker said on signing day. "We're not just collecting players or chasing stars — we are building a team. The question we ask ourselves of each player we recruit is, can this player fit with our team, our culture, and help us win the Big Ten?"

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence C.C. (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star running back Audric Estime

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

