Michigan State Football Listed in 4-Star ATH Dillon Tatum's Top-10

Four-star athlete Dillon Tatum out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, listed the Spartans in his top-10 schools.

East Lansing, MI – MSU football is in the running to land one of the top recruits from Michigan for the class of 2022.

Four-star athlete Dillon Tatum out of West Bloomfield High School released his top-10 schools, and Michigan State made the cut.

The Spartans are joined by nine of the sports' biggest programs, including USC, Baylor, Penn State, Ohio State, Nebraska, Georgia, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Michigan.

Tatum, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound offensive threat, is the fifth-best prospect in his home state and the No. 12 player in the '22 class.

He will remain a top target for Mel Tucker and co.; making the initial list is a big step in the right direction, and it will be interesting to see where they go from here.

2021 Michigan State Commits (So Far)

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1