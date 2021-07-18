Michigan State Football listed in top-12 for '23 3-star OL Joshua Miller

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State inched closer towards a top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class on Friday afternoon.

Joshua Miller, a three-star offensive lineman from Life Christian Academy, listed the Spartans in his top-12 schools alongside Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, Maryland, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

According to 247Sports Rankings, Miller is the No. 8 overall recruit in Virginia and the No. 21 offensive linemen in his respective class.

The Spartans should be better up front this fall, but coach Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic have continued to improve for the future, landing four pledges in the 2022 class from Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); and Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

