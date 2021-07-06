Michigan State Football listed in Top-5 for '22 3-star WR Shawn Miller

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is close to landing its third wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class.

Shawn Miller, a 2022 three-star wideout from IMG Academy, listed the Spartans in his top-5 schools alongside Indiana, Arizona, Illinois, and West Virginia.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Miller is the No. 73 overall prospect in Florida and a top-70 (No. 69) receiver in his respective class.

Miller wrapped up his official visits to each campus at the end of June and will make a decision soon, per Twitter.

Blair Angulo, a Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst, evaluated him on March 17, 2020, saying, "Lean build and projectable frame. Agile, short-burst pass-catcher who thrives on underneath routes. Does well to generate space early in routes. Can beat defenses over the top with his speed and positioning. Matches up well against corners that try to get physical near line of scrimmage. Tough after the catch and willing to lower shoulder for extra yardage. Could improve ball security and refine run-block techniques. Potential multi-year starter at Power Five level with upside as NFL Draft Day 3 selection."

