Michigan State Football Makes Top-4 for '22 Four-Star QB AJ Duffy
EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is in the running for one of the best pro-style quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.
Four-star signal-caller AJ Duffy listed the Spartans in his final four schools Saturday night through social media.
The other three universities included Florida State, Oregon, and Penn State, meaning MSU has some Big Ten competition to look out for.
Duffy is the fifth-best pro-style quarterback and the No. 103 overall prospect in the 2022 class.
Before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, he played for Moreno Valley Rancho Verde, where Duffy led his team to an 11-1 record in the CIF Southern Section Division II.
As a sophomore, he completed 70.9% of his passes (185-of-261) for 2,568 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Duffy also rushed 65 times for an additional 501 yards and four scores.
The 6-foot-2, 203-pound quarterback holds offers from Auburn, BYU, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, USC, Utah, and West Virginia.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1