Michigan State Football Makes Top-4 for '22 Four-Star QB AJ Duffy

AJ Duffy, a 2022 four-star quarterback from IMG Academy, listed the Spartans in his final four schools.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is in the running for one of the best pro-style quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Four-star signal-caller AJ Duffy listed the Spartans in his final four schools Saturday night through social media.

The other three universities included Florida State, Oregon, and Penn State, meaning MSU has some Big Ten competition to look out for.

Duffy is the fifth-best pro-style quarterback and the No. 103 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, he played for Moreno Valley Rancho Verde, where Duffy led his team to an 11-1 record in the CIF Southern Section Division II.

As a sophomore, he completed 70.9% of his passes (185-of-261) for 2,568 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Duffy also rushed 65 times for an additional 501 yards and four scores.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound quarterback holds offers from Auburn, BYU, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, USC, Utah, and West Virginia.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

(LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

