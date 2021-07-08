Michigan State Football makes Top-5 for '22 3-star WR Kevin Thomas

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football continues to recruit players from all over the country, and it seems to be working.

Kevin Thomas, a 2022 three-star wide receiver, listed the Spartans in his top-5 schools alongside Florida, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-3 wideout took an official visit to East Lansing with numerous other prospects, including three-star wide receiver Shawn Miller, four-star running back Kaytron Allen, and recent MSU cornerback commit Ade Willie.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Thomas is the No. 13 overall recruit in Pennsylvania and a top-70 (No. 66) wide receiver in his respective class (No. 479 nationally).

Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class is comprised of 13 pledges featuring Katin Houser, a four-star quarterback from Bellflower (CA.); Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; and Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.), and Will

