Michigan State Football Makes Top-5 for 4-Star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football received some quality news on the recruiting front late last week.

Four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin listed the Spartans in his top-5 schools alongside Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman, is the best player in Indiana and the 47th player in the country overall. It's a massive accomplishment for MSU to land in Goodwin's top landing spots; however, Michigan State is looking to make him a centerpiece of its 2022 recruiting class.

Steve Wiltfong (Director of Football Recruiting) and Bill Kurelic (Ohio State Insider) project the Indiana native to commit to Ohio State, but it's a long process.

Goodwin's relationships with Mel Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic will play a big part in his recruitment, and in the past, he's expressed praise for the staff.

Currently, he holds over 60 offers from some of the country's best programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, and USC.

Michigan State has five commitments for its 2022 class featuring offensive guards Gavin Broscious and Kristian Phillips, offensive tackle Aston Lepo, wide receiver Tyrell Henry, and safety Malik Spencer.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1