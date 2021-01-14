Michigan State Football: Matt Coghlin to Return for 2021 Season

Fifth-year senior Matt Coghlin indicates he will use his extra year of eligibility to play football for Michigan State.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's starting kicker is coming back for another year.

Matt Coghlin, a fifth-year senior, suggested his return via Twitter Wednesday afternoon, announcing his return to MSU in 2021.

He tweeted "Year 6… The Show Goes on," but made sure to add an edited version of the "I'm not leaving" scene from The Wolf of Wall Street.

In August, the NCAA granted all fall sport athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, hence why Coghlin can continue his career as a Spartan even though he's exhausted his four seasons.

Coghlin, an Ohio native, ranks second in school history for field goals made, fourth in field goal percentage, and fifth in points scored.

Returning will put him in a position to overtake program records held by Brett Swenson (2006-09) and Paul Edinger (1996-99).

Michigan State defensive ends Drew Beesley and Jacub Panasiuk have also indicated they will be back using social media, a topic head coach Mel Tucker spoke about on Dec. 8.

"There are some that may come back, but we'll just have to see because everyone's going to make a decision what's based upon their best interests," he said during a videoconference. "That's kind of how it goes nowadays. It's really a fluid process."

