Michigan State Football: The Five Toughest Games of 2021

Michigan State has no easy task in hopes of making it back to a bowl game in 2021.

Michigan State has a tough road in 2021 if they hope for progress for second year Head Coach Mel Tucker.

The 2021 season will be the first full season for Mel Tucker as Head Coach at Michigan State and their is some hope and optimism around the program heading into what hopes to be a more 'normal' season.

Last season saw the Spartans go 2-5 and not play in a bowl game for just the second time since 2007. Their two wins came against in-state rival Michigan and Big Ten West champion Northwestern. This season looks quite a bit different for the Spartans roster as they welcomed in 14 transfers and 17 players out of high school and had 26 players transfer from the program. There are still many position battles going into fall camp as the Spartans are looking to gel together.

The Spartans have a tough path if they hope to be bowl eligible in 2021 and that starts with winning the games they are supposed to win. Outside of that there are some tough games in the ever challenging Big Ten East which will be pivotal if the Spartans hope to regain success again.

Here is a look at the five toughest games on Michigan State's schedule in 2021.

No. 5 Michigan - Saturday, Oct 30

2020 record: 2-4

Previous meeting: Michigan 24, Michigan State 27 (2020)

No. 4 Penn State - Saturday, Nov 27

2020 record: 4-5

Previous meeting: Michigan State 24, Penn State 39 (2020)

No. 3 Indiana - Saturday, Oct 16

2020 record: 6-2

Previous meeting: Michigan State 0, Indiana 24 (2020)

No. 2 Miami - Saturday, Sep 18

2020 record: 8-3

Previous meeting: Michigan State 20, Miami 26 (1989)

26 (1989) Note: Michigan State has never beat Miami in their four prior meetings. Three of the four games have been decided by six or less points.

No. 1 Ohio State - Saturday, Nov 20