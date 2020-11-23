Michigan State Football: Michael Dowell Logs First Career Start

Michigan State's Michael Dowell follows in the footsteps of his older twin brothers, David and Andrew, both three-year starters at MSU.

East Lansing, MI – Michael Dowell is used to logging career moments against the Indiana Hoosiers.

In 2019, he recovered a fumble in the end zone to seal the MSU victory, and last week was no different – making his first start in the 24-0 loss to IU.

"Making my first start last week was a great experience. To kind of be out there for the majority of the defensive snaps was also something I really appreciate," Dowell told reporters during a videoconference. "It was honestly a milestone to be a starter, to start here at Michigan State."

The redshirt sophomore is the third family member to play for Michigan State, following his older twin brothers, David and Andrew, both three-year starters at MSU.

"I told them (his brothers) before the game that I was probably going to get the start," said Dowell. "They just keep always trying to coach me up, always trying to critique things, give me coaching points and things like that because they were starters here for multiple years, and that's a level that I'm trying to get to and trying to strive for."

Dowell saw immediate change once Michigan State hired Mel Tucker following a year where he appeared in all 13 games as a backup safety and member of specials teams.

"I like Mike; I like his approach. He can play multiple positions, and as he's learning more about the scheme and where he fits, he's improving," Tucker said. "He's a guy that I think is going to continue to improve because he's going to put the work in ... when he doesn't make plays and when he doesn't play well, it really, really bothers him, which is the way it should be."

