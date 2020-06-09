Spartan Nation
Four-Star TE Michael Trigg has Michigan State in his Top-10

McLain Moberg

With the upcoming college football season getting closer and closer football prospects from the class of 2021 will release their top schools. Sunday, four-star TE Michael Trigg out of Tampa, Florida, placed the Spartans in his top-10 choices for universities he might attend.

According to 247Sports Composite player ratings, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end is listed as the fifth-best player at his position in the 2021 recruiting class -- and the 23rd overall prospect in the state of Florida.

The other schools in his top-10 included USC, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, North Carolina, Auburn, South Carolina, and Kentucky.

When Mel Tucker became the head coach at Michigan State, he made it known recruiting would be a priority for him and his coaching staff.

He secured 12 commitments (before 3-star CB Gabe Nealy decommitted in May) from players in six states and Mark Vassett, a punter from Australia. The only thing stopping their momentum was the coronavirus pandemic.

Tucker's first two commits weren't far from home. First was Davion Primm, a three-star running back from Oak Park. Next was a three-star offensive tackle, Ethan Boyd, from East Lansing.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

