Michigan State vs. Michigan, 15th Best Rivalry

McLain Moberg

For years now, Lindy's Sports has been putting out college football magazines, and they've revealed what they believe to be the 20 best rivalries across the country.

Michigan State vs. Michigan was ranked 15th overall as one of the best college football rivalries ever. However, when talking about it, Lindy's wasn't exactly in the Spartans corner.

"Someone needs to tell Coach Khaki (3-2 against Michigan State) this is not the biggest rivalry on the schedule. Michigan has won this 61 percent of the time, and that figure should be even higher, except that there was, umm, "trouble with the snap" as time ran out in 2015."

The Paul Bunyan trophy was created in 1953 as a way to commemorate Michigan State becoming a member of the Big Ten Conference after 55 years of buildup.

The record between these two teams looks lopsided, understandably, and reasonably so. 

If you choose to look at this rivalry from the first time they met in 1898 until now, then there's no argument. Michigan's 71-36-5 lead seems insurmountable.

However, if fans decide to look at it from the time MSU joined the Big Ten in 1953, then the Wolverines lead the series by just 11 games (38-27-2).

From this standpoint, a rivalry spanning the last 67 years, five months, and 19 days looks a lot closer than it appears to be.

