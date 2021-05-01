Michigan State Football: Naquan Jones Signs with Titans

EAST LANSING – After Michigan State's 80-year NFL Draft streak came to an end, defensive tackle Naquan Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans, and cornerback Shakur Brown landed in Pittsburgh.

Jones finished his Spartan career with 78 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, three sacks, three pass break-ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Entering the draft, the Illinois native was viewed as a late-round draft pick or priority free agent alongside two other MSU players in cornerback Shakur Brown and Antjuan Simmons.

"Jones has trimmed down during his pre-draft preparations, but whether he is in the 320s or the 340s, he's still going to be pigeonholed as a limited, two-gapping nose in an even or odd front," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said of Jones. He has good strength that can be activated as a run-stuffer against single blocks, but he's often his own worst enemy with poor hand placement and below-average balance that lands him on the ground too often. There are flashes in his game, but inconsistency against double teams and a lack of rush potential could make him a late-round pick and a low-end backup."

