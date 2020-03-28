Spartan Nation
Michigan State Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson's Line Philosophy

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—The Michigan State football program struggled on the offensive line the last five years in a powerful way. It wasn't for lack of players, but the coaching was nothing short of horrendous. Mark Dantonio allowed it to continue, and as Nick Saban famously says, "If you don't coach it, you are allowing it." So when Mel Tucker was handed the keys to the program as the new coach, everyone's attention naturally went to that position on that side of the ball.

New Spartan offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked at length about his philosophy on the offensive line. Does he like a static five or a rotation? He said, "You know, I think it's a little bit hard for me to comment completely on that, I think that it's all dependent upon who we have and the depth there. If we have enough guys to play, I'm very much into getting more guys involved and kind of a rotation if that presents itself. And I think that we'll kind of have to see once we're able to physically get with the guys more, but at the same token, that's a fine line because I know with Coach Kap (Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Chris Kapilovic) and particularly that position, you know the continuity is a huge piece. I think it's the best of both worlds for me would be to be able to be on a rotation, play as many guys as we can, but also we need to be able to do that and still have the continuity because so many things are communication and obviously having those guys be on the same page, so you know if we can do that with the rotation that's definitely the way I would like to proceed."

If Johnson and his staff can get the offensive line fixed quickly, the Spartans goal of getting back to a bowl is significantly enhanced. The good news is that Johnson understands the importance and immediate relevance of addressing it.

