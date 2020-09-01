Michigan State Football: No AP Preseason All-Americans

Last year, Michigan State football had two athletes make the AP Preseason All-American Team, including middle linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive end Kenny Willekes.

Unfortunately for Spartan fans, things have changed in 2020.

Even though the Big Ten isn't currently scheduled to play football, the Associated Press announced their first and second teams with student-athletes from conferences who won't get a chance to participate.

Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons and Jacub Panasiuk had the biggest chance of making one of these teams.

First Team Offense and Defense

Guards: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

All-Purpose Player: Rondale Moore, Purdue (opted out)

Kicker: Keith Duncan, Iowa

Linebackers: Micah Parsons, Penn State (opted out)

Cornerbacks: Shaun Wade, Ohio State

Second Team Offense and Defense

Quarterback: Justin Fields, Ohio State

Tackles: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Receivers: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (opted out)

Linebackers: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Punter: Adam Korsak, Rutgers

The Big Ten and SEC were tied with 12 AP preseason All-American selections, putting them ahead of all other conferences.

By the Numbers

Big Ten: 12

SEC: 12

ACC: 10

Big 12: 7

Pac-12: 7

AAC: 1

Mountain West: 1

Ohio State had the second-most preseason All-Americans (3), trailing only Alabama (6).

