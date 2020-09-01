SI.com
Michigan State Football: No AP Preseason All-Americans

McLain Moberg

Last year, Michigan State football had two athletes make the AP Preseason All-American Team, including middle linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive end Kenny Willekes.

Unfortunately for Spartan fans, things have changed in 2020.

Even though the Big Ten isn't currently scheduled to play football, the Associated Press announced their first and second teams with student-athletes from conferences who won't get a chance to participate.

Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons and Jacub Panasiuk had the biggest chance of making one of these teams.

First Team Offense and Defense

  • Guards: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
  • Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
  • All-Purpose Player: Rondale Moore, Purdue (opted out)
  • Kicker: Keith Duncan, Iowa
  • Linebackers: Micah Parsons, Penn State (opted out)
  • Cornerbacks: Shaun Wade, Ohio State

Second Team Offense and Defense

  • Quarterback: Justin Fields, Ohio State
  • Tackles: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin
  • Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
  • Receivers: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (opted out)
  • Linebackers: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
  • Punter: Adam Korsak, Rutgers

The Big Ten and SEC were tied with 12 AP preseason All-American selections, putting them ahead of all other conferences.

By the Numbers

  • Big Ten: 12
  • SEC: 12
  • ACC: 10
  • Big 12: 7
  • Pac-12: 7
  • AAC: 1
  • Mountain West: 1

Ohio State had the second-most preseason All-Americans (3), trailing only Alabama (6).

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

