Michigan State Coordinator Jay Johnson On No Spring Impacting Fall

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Jay Johnson, the Michigan State offensive coordinator, spoke about how the COVID-19 safety protocols impact on spring football will impact fall camp. No doubt, the loss of spring ball will change how they approach their first spring in East Lansing.

“Yeah, I think that will change a little bit. I think we’re going to have to be very conscientious of the kids and where they’re at, from both a mental and a physical capacity. In certain terms I think you might have to scale back. You know, generally now we would be kind of using that time to kind of introduce things and get everybody familiar with things and so since we’re missing that I think we’re going to have to be pretty cautious in how we approach it and kind of scale back so we can, as you mentioned, get a very good evaluation on the guys and the only way you can get a good evaluation is they’ve got to know what they’re doing. And so we have to be… where’s that fine line to have enough that we need to do to, obviously score points at the end of the day and put our program in a position to be successful, but then we also need to be able to evaluate kids, so I think it will probably be scaled back and maybe a little bit different approach and probably some different focuses as we move into fall camp.”

Perhaps with a quick recovery, the NCAA could give some of the spring football back in early summer or maybe an extended camp. Stay tuned for developments from Spartan Nation.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

