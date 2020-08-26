Michigan State Football Offers 2023 OT Colton Thomasson

Michigan State and Mel Tucker have sent out offers to multiple prospects from the '22 and '23 recruiting classes, including Sedrick Irvin Jr., Gavin Wimsatt, Alex Birchmeier, Tayven Jackson, Jihaad Campbell, Aiden Gobaira, and Jacob Sexton.

Unranked offensive tackle Colton Thomasson revealed he had been in contact with MSU and Chris Kapilovic by saying, "After an amazing conversation with @CoachCKap, I am truly honored to announce that I have earned my first offer from Michigan State University."

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound linemen plays for Smithson Valley high school and hails from Spring Branch, Texas.

Thomasson was named a MaxPreps 2020 Preseason Sophomore Second-Team All-American in early July.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

