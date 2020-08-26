SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers 2023 OT Colton Thomasson

McLain Moberg

Michigan State and Mel Tucker have sent out offers to multiple prospects from the '22 and '23 recruiting classes, including Sedrick Irvin Jr., Gavin Wimsatt, Alex Birchmeier, Tayven Jackson, Jihaad Campbell, Aiden Gobaira, and Jacob Sexton.

Unranked offensive tackle Colton Thomasson revealed he had been in contact with MSU and Chris Kapilovic by saying, "After an amazing conversation with @CoachCKap, I am truly honored to announce that I have earned my first offer from Michigan State University."

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound linemen plays for Smithson Valley high school and hails from Spring Branch, Texas.

Thomasson was named a MaxPreps 2020 Preseason Sophomore Second-Team All-American in early July.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

