Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star ATH Jarred Kerr

McLain Moberg

The Michigan State football coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail again, targeting some skill position players.

Three-star wide receiver Jarred Kerr announced he'd been in contact with the coaching staff, saying, "Beyond blessed and excited to receive my 19th offer from Michigan State University!"

Kerr currently plays for Lexington High School and, according to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 46 recruit in Texas and a top-25 ATH for the class of 2022.

He holds offers from Arizona, Florida, Houston, Indiana, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, and Washington State.

Despite only playing in seven games, the 6-foot-0, 183-pound ATH was named the Texas District 8-3A-II Overall MVP in 2019.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Football

