Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star ATH Jarred Kerr

The Michigan State football coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail again, targeting some skill position players.

Three-star wide receiver Jarred Kerr announced he'd been in contact with the coaching staff, saying, "Beyond blessed and excited to receive my 19th offer from Michigan State University!"

Kerr currently plays for Lexington High School and, according to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 46 recruit in Texas and a top-25 ATH for the class of 2022.

He holds offers from Arizona, Florida, Houston, Indiana, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, and Washington State.

Despite only playing in seven games, the 6-foot-0, 183-pound ATH was named the Texas District 8-3A-II Overall MVP in 2019.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

