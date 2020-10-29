SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star CB Cameron Epps

McLain Moberg

There's been talk of the "No Fly Zone" potentially making a comeback within the Michigan State football program.

Cornerbacks coach Harlon Barnett said the talent necessary exists in the locker room to make it a reality, while Mike Tressel believes the Spartans are trying to live up to those traditions.

MSU will need to reload the secondary at some point, and that's where recruiting comes in to the equation.

Three-star cornerback Cameron Epps said, "Honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University! @CoachMikeTress."

Epps currently plays for Chaminade High School, where he is the No. 13 recruit in Missouri and a top-45 prospect at his position for 2022.

He holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Howard, Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Michigan State.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

