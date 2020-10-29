Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star CB Cameron Epps

There's been talk of the "No Fly Zone" potentially making a comeback within the Michigan State football program.

Cornerbacks coach Harlon Barnett said the talent necessary exists in the locker room to make it a reality, while Mike Tressel believes the Spartans are trying to live up to those traditions.

MSU will need to reload the secondary at some point, and that's where recruiting comes in to the equation.

Three-star cornerback Cameron Epps said, "Honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University! @CoachMikeTress."

Epps currently plays for Chaminade High School, where he is the No. 13 recruit in Missouri and a top-45 prospect at his position for 2022.

He holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Howard, Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Michigan State.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

