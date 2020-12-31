Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star CB Jordan Allen

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star defensive back Jordan Allen out of Lafayette, LA.

East Lansing, MI – Mel Tucker and the Michigan State football program are here to build future classes continuously.

Recently, the 25th head coach in school history turned his attention to 2022, offering a highly talented cornerback out of Louisiana.

Tuesday night, three-star defensive back Jordan Allen, who currently plays for Lafayette Christian Academy, announced he received an offer from MSU.

"WOW! Blessed to say I've EARNED an offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter.

Allen is the 24th ranked player in his home state and the No. 54 prospect at his position for his respective class.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound student-athlete holds offers from Arizona, Kansas, Memphis, Minnesota, Mississippi State, South Alabama, and Virginia.

During the early signing period, Michigan State received 18 letters of intent from players around the country for its 2021 recruiting class, including Ma'a Gaoteote, a player MSU managed to flip from USC.

So far, two individuals have committed to the Spartans for '22 (OG Gavin Broscious and OG Kristian Phillips); the class sits at No. 40 nationally and ninth in the conference.

