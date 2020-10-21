SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star DE DJ Wesolak

McLain Moberg

Mel Tucker and Michigan State continue to show fans how important recruiting is to the future of their program. 

It's no different with three-star defensive end DJ Wesolak out of Boonville, Missouri.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound linemen said, "After a great talk with @CoachRonBurton, I'm Blessed to receive a(n) offer from Michigan State University."

Wesolak currently plays for Boonville High School and is the No. 15 recruit in his home state and a top-50 athlete in the 2022 recruiting class.

He holds offers from ten different universities, including Boston College, Ball State, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Nebraska, Tennessee, Akron, Kansas State, and the Spartans.

Through seven contests in 2020, Wesolak has tallied 43 tackles (25 solo, 18 assisted), 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

