Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star DT Marquis Gracial

McLain Moberg

Lately, Michigan State's recruiting has picked up, which isn't a surprise considering where the staff's priorities lay.

Three-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial spoke with some position coaches in East Lansing, saying, "Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University. #GoGreen @CoachRonBurton."

Gracial currently plays for St. Charles High School, and according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 10 recruit in Missouri and a top-30 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle holds offers from 14 universities, including Alabama, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Purdue.

The Spartans are still looking for their first commit of the 2022 recruiting class, but knowing Mel Tucker, it'll happen sooner rather than later.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

