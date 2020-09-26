SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Offers '22 3-Star OT Ryan Baer

McLain Moberg

A new coaching staff means changes, and for the Michigan State Spartans, it means Mel Tucker plans on recruiting 24/7 – 365 days a year.

Since the beginning of September, MSU handed out multiple offers to 2022 high school prospects, and even with the season a month away, I'm not sure they plan on stopping.

Three-star offensive tackle Ryan Baer spoke with Chris Kapilovic and responded via Twitter, saying, "I am very blessed to say that I have received an offer from Michigan State University. Thank you, @CoachCKap."

Baer currently plays for North High School, and according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is a top-20 recruit in Ohio and the No. 39 tackle for the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, holds offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Bowling Green, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and West Virginia.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State's 2021 Recruiting Class Moving Up in Rankings

Michigan State's recent commits have improved the recruiting class from 13th in the Big Ten to No. 5, and No. 66 nationally to No. 23.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Basketball: All-Time Leading Scorers

Spartan Nation dives into the most prolific scorers in Michigan State basketball history.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Contacts ’22 4-Star PF Isaac Traudt

Tom Izzo and the MSU coaching staff contacted 2022 four-star power forward Isaac Traudt out of Nebraska.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Cody White Signs with Steelers Practice Squad

Former Michigan State wide receiver Cody White signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

McLain Moberg

30 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: All-time Rebounding Leaders

Spartan Nation dives into the best rebounders in Michigan State basketball history.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball 12th in Latest Power 36 Rankings

The Spartans are ranked 12th in an updated version of the preseason Power 36 rankings.

McLain Moberg

Report: MSU Basketball will Play Dec. 1st in Champions Classic

It looks like the Spartans have a date to open the college basketball season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star S Alfonzo Allen

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. out of Hallandale, Florida.

McLain Moberg

B1G Listed in New Amway Coaches Poll: MSU Outside of Top-25

After a week of not being included in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today, the Big Ten is back in the mix.

McLain Moberg