Michigan State Football Offers '22 3-Star OT Ryan Baer

A new coaching staff means changes, and for the Michigan State Spartans, it means Mel Tucker plans on recruiting 24/7 – 365 days a year.

Since the beginning of September, MSU handed out multiple offers to 2022 high school prospects, and even with the season a month away, I'm not sure they plan on stopping.

Three-star offensive tackle Ryan Baer spoke with Chris Kapilovic and responded via Twitter, saying, "I am very blessed to say that I have received an offer from Michigan State University. Thank you, @CoachCKap."

Baer currently plays for North High School, and according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is a top-20 recruit in Ohio and the No. 39 tackle for the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, holds offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Bowling Green, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and West Virginia.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

