Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star TE Eli Raridon

Three-star tight end Eli Raridon spoke with MSU football coach Ted Gilmore, and the conversation was productive.

"After a great talk with @Coach_TGilmore, I am excited to receive my 5th offer from Michigan State University!" Raridon said via Twitter.

He currently plays for Valley High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Raridon is a top-10 recruit in Iowa and the No. 25 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound TE holds offers from Buffalo, Indiana, Iowa State, Purdue, and the Spartans.

Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class is ranked 66th in the nation and 13th in the conference with an average rating of 0.8550.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

