Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star TE Eli Raridon

McLain Moberg

Three-star tight end Eli Raridon spoke with MSU football coach Ted Gilmore, and the conversation was productive.

"After a great talk with @Coach_TGilmore, I am excited to receive my 5th offer from Michigan State University!" Raridon said via Twitter.

He currently plays for Valley High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Raridon is a top-10 recruit in Iowa and the No. 25 prospect at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound TE holds offers from Buffalo, Indiana, Iowa State, Purdue, and the Spartans.

Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class is ranked 66th in the nation and 13th in the conference with an average rating of 0.8550.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

