Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star TE Oscar Delp

Michigan State's tight end production took a massive hit once former Spartan Josiah Price left the building.

With the addition of Mel Tucker and new tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, who coached at Wisconsin last year, they hope to reignite the position in East Lansing.

It all starts with Tucker's first full-fledged recruiting class, and since Sept. 1, he's hit the ground running with 2022 prospects.

Three-star tight end Oscar Delp said, "After a great call with @Coach_TGilmore, I am honored to announce I have received an offer from Michigan State University."

According to Rivals, Delp currently plays for West Forsyth High School and is a three-star recruit in Georgia; however, 247Sports hasn't ranked him yet.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end features offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and the Spartans.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (LA) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

