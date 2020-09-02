SI.com
Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star CB Earl Little Jr.

McLain Moberg

The offers haven’t stopped flowing for Mel Tucker and Michigan State football as four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. announced he’d been in contact with the coaching staff.

Little Jr. said he was “Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!”

He currently plays for American Heritage High School and hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he is the No. 9 recruit in the entire state.

According to 247Sports Composite, Little Jr. is the No. 11 overall prospect at his position for 2022 and a top-100 player nationally.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and USC – among others.

In 2019, he helped lead his team to a 10-2 record, winning a district title and making the 5A state playoffs.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

