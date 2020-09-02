Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star CB Earl Little Jr.

The offers haven’t stopped flowing for Mel Tucker and Michigan State football as four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. announced he’d been in contact with the coaching staff.

Little Jr. said he was “Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!”

He currently plays for American Heritage High School and hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he is the No. 9 recruit in the entire state.

According to 247Sports Composite, Little Jr. is the No. 11 overall prospect at his position for 2022 and a top-100 player nationally.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and USC – among others.

In 2019, he helped lead his team to a 10-2 record, winning a district title and making the 5A state playoffs.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

